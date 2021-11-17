Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.99 Billion

Analysts expect that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will report sales of $11.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Progressive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.29 billion and the lowest is $11.70 billion. Progressive reported sales of $10.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Progressive will report full year sales of $46.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.82 billion to $47.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $51.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.87 billion to $53.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.73. 4,567,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. Progressive has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.06.

In other news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,648 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,168. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Progressive by 9,885.7% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 314,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,911,000 after purchasing an additional 311,597 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Progressive by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,045,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,724,000 after purchasing an additional 549,349 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 80,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after buying an additional 28,676 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Progressive by 37.5% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,402,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 210,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,699,000 after buying an additional 15,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

