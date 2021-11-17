Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) will report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vintage Wine Estates’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.20. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Vintage Wine Estates will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.59 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vintage Wine Estates.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.14 by -0.09.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VWE shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 14.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Vintage Wine Estates stock traded down 0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 10.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,388. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Vintage Wine Estates has a 12 month low of 8.88 and a 12 month high of 13.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of 10.46.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

