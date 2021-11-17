Zacks: Analysts Expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) will announce $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. ASGN posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year sales of $3.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hanson restated a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.60.

NYSE:ASGN opened at $126.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.60. ASGN has a 52-week low of $77.45 and a 52-week high of $129.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.41.

In other news, CFO Edward L. Pierce sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total value of $3,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $911,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock worth $9,387,040 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,592,000 after acquiring an additional 48,395 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 476.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 34,092 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of ASGN by 14.2% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 274,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,600,000 after acquiring an additional 34,060 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ASGN by 52.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in ASGN by 1.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 659,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ASGN

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

