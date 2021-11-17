Zacks: Analysts Expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) to Post $0.73 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) will report earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $1.20. Cumulus Media posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7,400%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.19. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

CMLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cumulus Media from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 5.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 13.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 13.0% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMLS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.80. 23,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,643. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.92. The firm has a market cap of $262.44 million, a PE ratio of -255.60 and a beta of 2.05. Cumulus Media has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $14.84.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

