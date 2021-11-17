Zacks: Analysts Expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) to post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.06. Falcon Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

FLMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Falcon Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 286.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 4,503.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 29.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FLMN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.80. Falcon Minerals has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average of $5.02. The stock has a market cap of $472.48 million, a P/E ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

