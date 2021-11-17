Zacks: Analysts Expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.34. Newell Brands posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NWL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average of $25.69. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 189.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newell Brands (NWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.