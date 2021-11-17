Zacks: Analysts Expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.34. Newell Brands posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NWL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average of $25.69. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 189.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

