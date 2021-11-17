Zacks: Analysts Expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.10. Noodles & Company reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $125.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NDLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stephens began coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

NDLS opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $538.67 million, a PE ratio of 131.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.33.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $42,821.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 69,626 shares of company stock worth $903,684 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,919,000 after purchasing an additional 167,117 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,076,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,434,000 after purchasing an additional 40,110 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,022,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,760,000 after purchasing an additional 26,610 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 1.7% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 992,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 16,172 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 104.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 458,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

