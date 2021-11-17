Zacks: Analysts Expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to Announce $1.19 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the highest is $1.27. Southern First Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 38.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:SFST opened at $62.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.40 and a 200-day moving average of $52.52. Southern First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $30.55 and a 52 week high of $65.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $114,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,028 shares of company stock valued at $216,862 over the last 90 days. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 77.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 389.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 119,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 16.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

