Zacks: Analysts Expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to Announce $1.19 EPS

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the highest is $1.27. Southern First Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 38.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:SFST opened at $62.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.40 and a 200-day moving average of $52.52. Southern First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $30.55 and a 52 week high of $65.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $114,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,028 shares of company stock valued at $216,862 over the last 90 days. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 77.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 389.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 119,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 16.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern First Bancshares (SFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST)

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.