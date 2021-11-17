Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Alphatec posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.96%. The business had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATEC shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.06.

In other Alphatec news, SVP Scott Lish sold 6,250 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $73,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $174,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 76,791 shares of company stock valued at $907,261. 34.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 13.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,966,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $76,088,000 after acquiring an additional 594,482 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 5.7% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,594,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,821,000 after acquiring an additional 192,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 20.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,161,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,430,000 after acquiring an additional 529,579 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 945.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,062,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,149 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 26.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,890,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,964,000 after acquiring an additional 392,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

ATEC stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,293. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.08. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

