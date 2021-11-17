Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to Post $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will report earnings per share of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.96. First Business Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $28.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.77 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%.

FBIZ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Business Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the second quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 44.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $257.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $31.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.70%.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

