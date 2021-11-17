Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). IRIDEX posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IRIDEX.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in IRIDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in IRIDEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 26.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IRIX opened at $7.57 on Friday. IRIDEX has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $119.85 million, a PE ratio of -37.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.41.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.