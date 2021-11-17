Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.93). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Moleculin Biotech.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:MBRX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 176,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,781. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $8.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 449.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 195,789 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 16,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moleculin Biotech (MBRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.