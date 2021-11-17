Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) will report $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group also posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Movado Group.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

NYSE MOV opened at $37.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day moving average of $32.05. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $39.32. The company has a market cap of $858.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.48%.

In related news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $80,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $389,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 618.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

