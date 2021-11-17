Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) to Post -$0.27 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.26). NeuBase Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.87). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NeuBase Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NBSE shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 80.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 351,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBSE stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.43. The company had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,501. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $112.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.09.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.

