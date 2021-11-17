Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $919.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) will report $919.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $934.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $905.30 million. Option Care Health reported sales of $804.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year sales of $3.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

OPCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Option Care Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

OPCH traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,323. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $28.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.63 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $247,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Option Care Health by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Option Care Health by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

