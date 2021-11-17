Zacks: Brokerages Expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to post $275.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $277.20 million and the lowest is $273.00 million. Armstrong World Industries reported sales of $238.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

In related news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 722,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,500,000 after acquiring an additional 27,776 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 21.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 44.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 68,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 21,146 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period.

Shares of AWI traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.34. The stock had a trading volume of 144,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.17. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $114.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

