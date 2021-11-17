Zacks: Brokerages Expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.54. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

CVCY stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.26. 266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,218. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $23.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVCY. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 85,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

