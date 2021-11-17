Zacks: Brokerages Expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to Post $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Penn National Gaming reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 628.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.47.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $1,703,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $9,814,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 122.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 60,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 33,061 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 241.4% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 223,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,113,000 after purchasing an additional 158,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1,990.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 89,120 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $54.42 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

