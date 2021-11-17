Zacks: Brokerages Expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.39. Safehold reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAFE shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Safehold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.01.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 6,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.55 per share, with a total value of $500,006.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 12,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $1,074,354.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 865,789 shares of company stock valued at $65,413,235 and have sold 116,500 shares valued at $10,389,239. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the third quarter valued at about $9,935,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Safehold by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $769,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Safehold by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 537,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 7,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFE opened at $72.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10 and a beta of -0.31. Safehold has a one year low of $64.01 and a one year high of $95.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 53.54%.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

