Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $165.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) will report sales of $165.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stratasys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.79 million and the lowest is $165.10 million. Stratasys reported sales of $142.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year sales of $605.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $605.30 million to $605.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $663.97 million, with estimates ranging from $655.40 million to $669.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on SSYS. Loop Capital upped their target price on Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Stratasys in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stratasys by 65.9% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Stratasys by 425.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stratasys by 68.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSYS stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,379,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,427. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average of $23.88. Stratasys has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $56.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

