Zacks: Brokerages Expect Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) to Announce $0.91 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) will announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Verso’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Verso posted earnings per share of ($1.84) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 149.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Verso will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $4.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.70 million. Verso had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 8.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley downgraded Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BWS Financial raised their target price on Verso from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRS. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Verso by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Verso in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verso by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,305 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Verso by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 15,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Verso by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VRS opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $684.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.85. Verso has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.56%.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

