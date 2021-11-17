Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) to Hold

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.53.

ADC traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.12. 31,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.68 and a 200 day moving average of $71.35. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.56 per share, for a total transaction of $247,945.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.06 per share, with a total value of $402,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 30,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,283 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Agree Realty by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Agree Realty by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 48,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

