Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) to Hold

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CTRE. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

CTRE opened at $20.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average of $22.39. CareTrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a current ratio of 0.79.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

