Zacks Investment Research Downgrades eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

EHTH has been the topic of several other reports. Truist cut their target price on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded eHealth from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded eHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

eHealth stock opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $734.91 million, a P/E ratio of -29.95 and a beta of -0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.01 and its 200 day moving average is $50.61. eHealth has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $93.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts predict that eHealth will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 4,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $122,879.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.67 per share, for a total transaction of $83,010.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $962,835 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in eHealth by 592.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in eHealth during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in eHealth by 18.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in eHealth during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in eHealth by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

