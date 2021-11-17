Zacks Investment Research Downgrades enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “enVVeno Medical Corporation is a medical device company. It focuses in the treatment of venous disease. enVVeno Medical Corporation, formerly known as Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc., is based in IRVINE, CA. “

Shares of NASDAQ:NVNO opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.39. enVVeno Medical has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $17.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in enVVeno Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in enVVeno Medical by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 27,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in enVVeno Medical by 483.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 214,355 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in enVVeno Medical during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in enVVeno Medical during the 1st quarter worth $671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

About enVVeno Medical

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

