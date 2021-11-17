Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) to Hold

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

Shares of FELE traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.13. 109,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,544. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $65.65 and a 12 month high of $95.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $256,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $115,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,036 shares of company stock worth $1,561,764. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,920,000 after acquiring an additional 179,681 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,675,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,900,000 after purchasing an additional 61,713 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 9.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,578,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,577,000 after purchasing an additional 218,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,280,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,881,000 after purchasing an additional 81,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 9.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,037,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,825,000 after purchasing an additional 87,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

