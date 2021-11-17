Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) to Sell

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Berkeley Group Holdings plc engages in residential-led property development focusing on urban regeneration and mixed-use developments in the United Kingdom. It operates under the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George and St. Edward. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom. “

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

OTCMKTS:BKGFY opened at $11.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 3.07. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.59.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Berkeley Group (BKGFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.