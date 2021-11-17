Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) to Strong Sell

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FSNUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group upgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.18.

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at $10.67 on Monday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

Recommended Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FSNUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.