Zacks Investment Research Lowers Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SCGLY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from €36.00 ($42.35) to €37.00 ($43.53) in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €23.00 ($27.06) to €25.00 ($29.41) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.61.

Shares of SCGLY stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.55. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $7.04.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

