Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) to “Hold”

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing orally bioavailable, small molecule therapies for rare muscle disorders. Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boulder, United States. “

Shares of EWTX opened at $20.29 on Monday. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $40.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.77.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 9,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $181,782.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 13,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $255,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,383 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWTX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 155.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $156,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

