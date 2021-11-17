Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) to “Hold”

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillman Solutions Corp. is a provider of complete hardware solutions. It designs product and merchandising solutions for complex categories which deliver to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores and OEM & Industrial customers. Hillman Solutions Corp., formerly known as Landcadia Holdings III Inc., is based in CINCINNATI. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HLMN. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,190. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hillman Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $364.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Ride sold 38,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $423,984.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $4,760,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $15,784,000. 46.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

