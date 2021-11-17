Zacks Investment Research Upgrades OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) to Buy

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $108.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.80.

OSI Systems stock opened at $97.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $84.29 and a 1-year high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $421,472.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,881. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $1,453,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 231,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,423,701.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,589 shares of company stock valued at $7,648,147 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,855,000 after acquiring an additional 71,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after acquiring an additional 120,543 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 558,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after acquiring an additional 29,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 277,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,271,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

