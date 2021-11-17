Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taboola.com Ltd provides platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola.com Ltd, formerly known as ION Acquisition Corp. 1 Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TBLA. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.83.

Shares of TBLA stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. Taboola.com has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBLA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,490,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,280,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,746,000. Finally, Noked Capital LTD acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

