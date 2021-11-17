Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) Short Interest Down 67.3% in October

Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a decrease of 67.3% from the October 14th total of 134,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 79,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Zanite Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Zanite Acquisition stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07. Zanite Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

