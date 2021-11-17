ZB Token (ZB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $155.35 Million

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 17th. ZB Token has a market cap of $155.35 million and $1.58 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZB Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZB Token has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00048908 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.46 or 0.00227431 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

About ZB Token

ZB Token (ZB) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

