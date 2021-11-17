ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) PT Set at €55.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) has been given a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective by Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 175.00% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of ZEAL Network in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of ZEAL Network in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of TIM stock opened at €20.00 ($23.53) on Monday. ZEAL Network has a 12-month low of €16.00 ($18.82) and a 12-month high of €24.40 ($28.71). The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.82 million and a PE ratio of 6.75.

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

