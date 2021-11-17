Zealium Market Capitalization Tops $33,686.20 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Over the last seven days, Zealium has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zealium has a market cap of $33,686.20 and $21.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011415 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006272 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.38 or 0.00715209 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,415 coins. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

