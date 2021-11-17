ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Joseph Christopher Hays Sells 63,909 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 63,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $4,779,115.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph Christopher Hays also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 3,445 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total value of $233,157.60.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 70,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $4,690,700.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 14,054 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $907,747.86.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,702 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $99,805.28.

NASDAQ:ZI traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.20. 494,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,818,240. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $76.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,272.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.