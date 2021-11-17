Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Purchased by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Zscaler by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zscaler by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZS stock traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $350.23. 15,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,964. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.50 and a fifty-two week high of $356.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The business had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.17, for a total value of $1,709,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at $65,515,206.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,329 shares of company stock worth $102,348,671 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen increased their target price on Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.36.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

