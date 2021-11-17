Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $299.36.

Zscaler stock opened at $353.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.07. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $132.50 and a twelve month high of $356.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of -183.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.17, for a total transaction of $1,709,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,515,206.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,329 shares of company stock worth $102,348,671 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 48.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

