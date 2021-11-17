Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.86.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZYME. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Knott David M purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZYME traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average of $31.09. Zymeworks has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 60.71% and a negative net margin of 936.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

