$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. NeoGames reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). NeoGames had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoGames has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 25,772.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after purchasing an additional 311,848 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 29.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 25,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames during the second quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGMS opened at $37.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.40. NeoGames has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $73.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.65 million and a PE ratio of 91.22.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

