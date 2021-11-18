$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.11. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 31.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $7.45 on Monday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65.

In other news, COO Steve Miller sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $444,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 821,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,785.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 54,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $298,968.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,885. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 351,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 213,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

