$0.13 EPS Expected for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) to report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for iStar’s earnings. iStar posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that iStar will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover iStar.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STAR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of iStar in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 10,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.97 per share, for a total transaction of $780,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAR. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iStar by 147.1% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,456,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,760,000 after buying an additional 2,652,818 shares during the period. Glendon Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of iStar by 136.7% during the second quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,424,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after buying an additional 822,500 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of iStar by 273.7% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,023,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,664,000 after buying an additional 749,493 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iStar by 488.1% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 585,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after buying an additional 486,103 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of iStar by 285.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 655,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after buying an additional 485,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.91. iStar has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. iStar’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

