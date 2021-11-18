$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Itron’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Itron reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.96 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.45.

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $45,822.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $809,513.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,860.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,740 shares of company stock worth $1,082,576 over the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 717,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,247,000 after purchasing an additional 51,636 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $492,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,394,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITRI stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.09. 4,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,314. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Itron has a 1-year low of $67.07 and a 1-year high of $122.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,115.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

