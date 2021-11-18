$0.22 EPS Expected for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Century Casinos also reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $116.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

CNTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNTY. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Casinos in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Casinos in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 143.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 49.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 459.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY opened at $15.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $452.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 3.03. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.59.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

