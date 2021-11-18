$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Redwood Trust reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

RWT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.61.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the third quarter worth about $130,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 236.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 87,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RWT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,841. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average is $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.