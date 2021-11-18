$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Redwood Trust reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

RWT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.61.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the third quarter worth about $130,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 236.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 87,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RWT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,841. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average is $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

