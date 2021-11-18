-$0.47 EPS Expected for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.47) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.72). Wave Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($2.07). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.52. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WVE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WVE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 309.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 227.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WVE opened at $4.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.92. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $12.17. The firm has a market cap of $245.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.53.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

