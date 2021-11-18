-$0.47 EPS Expected for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.47) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.72). Wave Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($2.07). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.52. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WVE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WVE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 309.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 227.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WVE opened at $4.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.92. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $12.17. The firm has a market cap of $245.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.53.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.