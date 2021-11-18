$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.44. Merit Medical Systems posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $267.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMSI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $1,117,446.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $60,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,866 shares of company stock worth $1,858,571. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 29,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $67.77 on Monday. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $49.63 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

