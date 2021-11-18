$0.51 EPS Expected for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Monro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.55. Monro posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 131.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Monro had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MNRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ:MNRO traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,622. Monro has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $72.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day moving average of $60.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other Monro news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $171,792.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Monro by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Monro by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Monro by 1,470.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

